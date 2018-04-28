Entrepreneurs

New program may spur additional business in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 28, 2018 - 1:40 pm
 

Located on the corner of Maryland Parkway and Dumont Boulevard, Champagne’s Cafe sits on the edge of one of 61 newly nominated opportunity zones in Nevada.

Greg Sims, the owner of the historic bar, described the neighborhood as “up and coming.”

Located in the heart of Las Vegas, over 53 percent of the census tract’s population lives in poverty, according to the city of Las Vegas. The area connects McCarran International Airport, UNLV and downtown. Clark County officials hope to make the area more transit-oriented and walkable. A new federal program could help to make that vision a reality.

The opportunity zones tax incentive would allow investors to put money toward development in certain communities.

The program walks a delicate line. If done right, it could bring in affordable housing, new businesses and transit developments to low-income communities. Or it could encourage gentrification and cause displacement.

Sims said he already is seeing customers from the neighborhood forced out of where they live because of rising rents.

“My business will probably improve if the area is gentrified,” he said. “It’s hard to say how you feel about that.”

Opportunities

On Monday, Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval nominated 61 census tracts for the federal opportunity zone program, areas where the federal government will provide tax incentives for private investment.

“The scale of the opportunity is really enormous,” said John Lettieri, president and co-founder of the Economic Innovation Group, a Washington bipartisan policy group that lobbied for the program. “For the first time we have a direct line to resources that were never before available to these communities.”

Investors — be it individuals or businesses — who reinvest their unrealized capital gains into opportunity funds are offered different tax incentives. Depending on how long the investment is held, investors can receive temporary tax deferrals, a step-up in basis for capital gains and permanent exclusion from taxable income of capital gains.

“I don’t know how much actual investment will occur, but I think there’s a big appetite,” said Derek Armstrong, deputy director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

How it works

The new Opportunity Zones community development program was established by Congress in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act at the end of last year to encourage long-term investments in low-income urban and rural communities.

The Department of the Treasury is developing the guidelines on how developers will be able to access the funds.

“The incentives were laid out pretty well, but the Treasury is still developing its regulations for how an opportunity fund works and the requirements,” Armstrong said. “We just don’t know quite how it’s going to operate.”

An estimated $6 trillion of unrealized capital gains in assets are eligible for reinvestment in this program, according to the Economic Innovation Group.

“There could be hundreds of millions of dollars that flow into these opportunity zones in this state,” Armstrong said.

According to the Economic Innovation Group, Nevada could be one of the states to benefit the most.


CLICK TO ENLARGE

Closing gaps

“You have extraordinarily prosperous places within shouting distance of distressed parts of the city,” Lettieri said. “

Vegas is a microcosm for the whole country. You’re seeing a more fractured expansion, where a record number of places are left out, losing jobs and businesses even as the national recovery is in full swing.”

The Economic Innovation Group assesses communities on metrics including poverty rate, median income and employment rates to understand how their well-being stacks up against other communities.

While Las Vegas’ ranking improved in 2017, Lettieri said the city still has a high distress quotient. One Las Vegas ZIP code, 89106, was given a distress score of 94.5, meaning it is considered more distressed than a majority of the rest of the nation. ZIP code 89085, only 10 miles north, was only at 1 percent.

Opportunity Zones could help these areas catch up.

“Research that we have done makes the case that the U.S. economy needs some kind of solution like this,” Armstrong said. “There have been previous attempts and place-based investing or development programs, and the reality is that those past efforts really didn’t live up to the sort of hopes and dreams of what those might be. … We need to ensure that more places are seeing that.”

Because these zones are chosen by state governors who worked alongside local jurisdictions to define the areas’ priorities, Lettieri said, they’re better able to meet the needs of the communities. The money could be put toward developments such as affordable housing, transit development or new businesses.

“There’s local expertise and local buy-in to make sure that the tool gets applied in the right way to communities,” he said.

What ifs

While the program has the potential to reshape areas across Nevada, there is no guarantee that it will work as intended.

Because the fastest gentrifying areas often give the highest returns to investors, some expect the largest tax subsidies will go toward such communities. This could speed gentrification and encourage displacement.

“The geographical region itself could be improved, but if the people currently struggling are forced out and do not share in that prosperity, it’s hard to call that a win,” said Robert Fellner, transparency director at the Nevada Policy Research Institute, a free-market think tank in Las Vegas.

It’s too early to say how the program will pan out. But while many expected governors to nominate tracts that were more affluent, Lettieri said the opposite is true.

“They’re choosing areas with more need, higher poverty rates, lower family incomes, more inclusive demographics,” he said. “It’s way above the threshold required by law.”

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@review-journal.com or (702)383-0296. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Business
Las Vegas needs light rail, expert says
Robert Lang, executive director of Brookings Mountain West and the Lincy Institute said he is afraid of a "congestion mobility crisis." Las Vegas needs a light rail system, he said, to accommodate the city's growing number of attractions. (Richard Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Three takeaways from Wynn Resorts' Earnings Call
Matt Maddox came out swinging in his first earnings conference call as Wynn Resorts chief executive officer, boasting of record Las Vegas quarterly revenues and applicants lining up for work.
Star Wars VR Comes to Las Vegas
Sneak peak at the new "Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire" VR experience at the Grand Canal Shoppes.
Elaine Wynn continues her fight to change Wynn Resorts board
Elaine Wynn, the largest shareholder of Wynn Resorts Ltd., is seeking to kick a friend of her ex-husband Steve Wynn off the company’s board of directors. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zillow is getting into house flipping in Las Vegas
Las Vegas Review-Journal real estate reporter Eli Segall says flipping houses has waned in popularity after the housing bubble burst.
Ellis Island Buys Mt. Charleston Lodge
Ellis Island, which operates a casino, brewery and hotel just off the Strip, purchased the Mt. Charleston Lodge in early April.
Casinos to be penalized for allowing drug-impaired customers to gamble
Nevada Gaming Commission Chairman Tony Alamo talks about an amendment making casinos subject to the same disciplinary standards of preventing people to gamble if impaired by drugs as they are for letting them play while intoxicated by alcohol.
Terrible Herbst to open large travel center in Southern Nevada
The 50,000-square-foot commercial travel center will include 96 fuel pumps and the third White Castle restaurant in Southern Nevada. Wade Tyler Millward reports.
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Hooters owner talks about room upgrades at his hotel-casino
George Ruff, founder and senior principal of Trinity Hotel Investors L.L.C., owner of Hooters Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, talks about recent room upgrades at the hotel. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Passengers Discuss Allegiant Air
Allegiant Air passengers voice their views on the airline at McCarran International Airport on April 16, 2018. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Longtime Las Vegas attorney John Momot dies at age 74
Criminal defense attorney John Momot, who represented mob figures and even played himself in the movie “Casino,” has died.
Trump Slams Amazon for Not Paying Enough in Taxes
Trump Slams Amazon for Not Paying Enough in Taxes Trump tweeted his concerns about the company on Thursday. This isn't the first time Trump commented on the issues via Twitter. August 2017 December 2017 Amazon did hold back on paying state taxes in 1995, but the company has been routinely collecting state sales taxes since then. In 2016, the company's report from the Securities and Exchange Commission confirmed it paid $412 million in taxes.
David Copperfield in court after man injured during magic trick
The attorney for a British man who is suing illusionist David Copperfield said his client suffered serious injuries after being called on stage during Copperfield's show at MGM Grand.
eyecandylab CEO shows augmented reality during NAB
Robin Sho Moser, CEO and co-founder of eyecandylab gives an augmented reality demonstration at his booth during the National Association of Broadcaster Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Trends in access to capital for local black business owners
Denette Braud, owner of Braud’s Funnel Cake Cafe, talks about what owning her own business means to her.
Sir Richard Branson announces purchase of Hard Rock Hotel
Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, has acquired the Hard Rock Hotel with partners and plans to turn it into a Virgin-branded property by the end of 2019.
Calvary Christian Learning Academy, “There was no fair warning.”
Samantha O’Brien, whose three-year-old daughter attended the Calvary Christian Learning Academy daycare, found out Monday night when her daughter’s teacher called about the school closing.
Adobe unveils #HackTheBracket application for March Madness
Adobe unveiled their #HackTheBracket application at the Adobe Summit trade show at Sands Expo. People can use data from Adobe Analytics to make their bracket for March Madness. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Adidas Signs Yankees' Star Aaron Judge
Adidas Signs New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge The slugger is set to don a new set of stripes this season after signing with the apparel company. Aaron Judge Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The deal includes branding on his batting gloves and wristbands. Judge, the AL's reigning Rookie of the Year, was previously under contract with Under Armour since 2014. Judge won the American League Rookie of the Year award last season after setting an MLB record for most homers in a rookie season (52).
Esports athletes are sponsored, too
Meet Red Bull-sponsored professional esports player Daryl S. Lewis, better known by his in-game name Snake Eyez. Nicole Raz Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Bettor Investments turned into a bad bet
Bettor Investments formerly operated a Nevada-licensed entity betting operation. The company promised “conservative growth, profits and stability for our investors.” Matt Stuart, who ran the fund, shut it down in late 2016 and never made good on an agreement with shareholders.
Starbucks Will Give You $10 Million for a Better Cup Design
Starbucks Will Give You $10 Million for a Better Cup Design Get your thinking caps on because the company is looking for a new cup that's easier to recycle. The $10 million grant challenge sees Starbucks partnering with investor group Closed Loop Partners for the project. According to CNN Money, Aside from the new cup design challenge, Starbucks stated it will test a cup with an inner lining made from plant fibers to prevent hot liquid from leaking. Will you join the challenge for #Bettercups?
Las Vegas bartenders who worked the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival question what they were paid
Reneé Black, left, and her husband Griffin Black talk to the Review-Journal at their home in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 6, 2018. Reneé was a bartender at Route 91, and Griffin was a bar back. They were hired as independent contractors, but received forms months later indicating they were employees. They also were never paid their last day of tips. Nicole Raz/Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Bad-beat jackpot money will finally be awarded
People who thought they had won in Station Casinos’ “bad beat jackpot” poker promotion were unhappy. They waited months to get paid. And now the bad-beat jackpot is gone.
New developments coming to Las Vegas' Craig Road
Gina Gavan, economic and business development director for North Las Vegas, discusses new development projects on Craig Road in North Las Vegas. Art Marroquin/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
Companies bet their futures on cryptocurrency
Two Las Vegas entrepreneurs talk about finding their niche in blockchain enabled technologies and digital currency.
Solar panels reduce energy bill for CCSD
Wilbur and Theresa Faiss Middle School is one of 42 CCSD schools with solar panel installations, saving approximately $514,000 per year in energy costs.
Dallisa Hocking And A Grandmothers Psychic Gift
Dallisa Hocking’s new “boutique soul center” pays tribute to her late Grandma Ellie. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Can't pay the IRS? You do have options
There's a little more than five weeks until this year’s tax filing deadline of April 17. But many small business owners are wondering, “How am I going to pay my taxes?” When owners haven’t set aside enough money to cover what they owe the government, they have options. — The easiest and cheapest alternative may be to dip into personal savings. — If you have available credit, you may want to borrow from a lender or credit card. — Also, the IRS can work out an installment payment plan.
More in Entrepreneurs
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Entrepreneurs Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like