Nonprofit SafeNest finds new way to perk up fundraising efforts

Nonprofit SafeNest has started a new program for shelter residents to earn up $1,500 by working for SafeNest Coffee.

Inside a SafeNest Coffee box. (Courtesy of SafeNest)

A SafeNest Coffee package. (Courtesy of SafeNest)

Starting this week, people across the valley can “Sip for Survivors” with SafeNest’s new program for shelter residents, SafeNest Coffee.

Since 1977, SafeNest has been providing domestic and sexual abuse survivors with a safe place through its shelter. Now, residents can begin to gain financial independence and can build a cushion for when they leave the shelter through the SafeNest Coffee program.

Residents can work up to 100 hours and earn $15 per hour — $1,500 in total — by working for the coffee program. All coffee is packaged and labeled through a private label supplier based in Las Vegas.

“$1,500 is, that’s a month of rent,” said Ortenburger. “So, if something horrible happens and you can’t pay rent for a month, you’ve got a financial cushion.”

According to Ortenburger, such a cushion has proven to help keep survivors out of poverty and off the streets.

“When folks have financial cushions like this, they stay employed,” said Ortenburger. “An unforeseen expense in my life. It’s not then the next step is homelessness. I have a cushion. So, this really allows us to provide survivors with that cushion so that they can thrive outside of the shelter environment.”

For over 20 years SafeNest’s main form of employment and revenue was through used goods from community members. Although, at the beginning of 2022, SafeNest executives decided it was time to create a new stream.

“We sort of landed on coffee as a fantastic opportunity that met all the needs that we had,” said Ortenburger. “It’s something that everybody drinks … and it’s a space that doesn’t have any other nonprofit competition.”

Consumers can help fund a better life for a survivor by purchasing a package of two bags of coffee for $45 or subscribe for $40 a month. Currently, only two people are enrolled, but as more people subscribe the program hopes to enroll around 15 residents continually.

“Every time we get another 100, 150 monthly subscriptions, it allows us to add another survivor into the workforce,” said Ortenburger.

Inside their main offices on 3900 Meadows Lane, a workspace filled with cubicles and phones has been set up for residents to take customer service calls and do marketing work. At the same location another makeshift workpace has been created for fulfillment workers.

Fulfillment work takes place once a week and the rest consists of business elements.

“It’s literally our conference room with tables set up and a little printer and we’re packaging the coffee,” said Ortenburger. “We put little notes in there and they get packaged for shipping and away they go.”

Orders are shipped every two weeks on Thursdays and Fridays, and the first round is being shipped out on July 15.

