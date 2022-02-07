Everyone Deserves Hope holiday campaign raises over $400K

A holiday season campaign to support dozens of Las Vegas-area nonprofits raised more than $400,000, the United Way of Southern Nevada has announced.

Antrell Montgomery, 9, from left, Ash Krouse, 10, and Joseph Zitello, garden educator for Green our Planet, harvest lettuce from a hydroponic garden during a Gardening Club meeting at Dearing Elementary School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A holiday season campaign to support dozens of Las Vegas-area nonprofits raised more than $400,000, the United Way of Southern Nevada has announced.

“We are honored and humbled by our community rallying together to provide incredible support to the ‘Everyone Deserves Hope’ campaign,” Julian High, UWSN’s president and CEO, said in a news release last week. “This funding will have a tremendous impact in the lives of children, individuals, and families in Southern Nevada and help us expand our support of the nonprofit sector.”

The nonprofit created the campaign to help Southern Nevada residents stay in their homes, provide for their families and assist students to graduate and succeed. Funds raised will go toward UWSN’s community impact grant program, which provides funding to local nonprofits that work toward those goals.

Additional funding and gifts during the pandemic led United Way to expand the grant program to more than six times the number of nonprofits than in previous years, it said.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal published a series of stories between Thanksgiving and Christmas in partnership with the campaign. Each one featured people who had received support from United Way’s community partners and how that support changed their lives. Read those stories here.

“In these overwhelming times, it can be difficult to feel like you can make a real difference in people’s lives,” said Review-Journal Managing Editor Anastasia Hendrix. “These heartwarming stories were a good reminder that even small donations have incredible impact.”

The Everyone Deserves Hope campaign was sponsored by The Tapestry Foundation, Siegel Group’s charity Siegel Cares, NV Energy, Barclays US Consumer Bank, Kichler and Charles Schwab.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.