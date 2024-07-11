Findlay Automotive provides (some) new information about cyberattack

The company, which runs car dealerships in Nevada and other states, said it couldn’t schedule online appointments or accept credit cards for weeks after the attack.

This undated photo shows Findlay Chevrolet in southwest Las Vegas, one of the auto dealerships operated by Findlay Automotive Group. (Jerry Henkel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

More than a month after a ransomware attack impacted operations at Findlay Automotive Group, the dealerships have now returned to normal, the company said.

A spokesperson for Findlay Automotive told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Thursday the company can fully process vehicle sales and its service departments can now schedule online appointments and accept credit card payments. Because of the cyberattack, over the last few weeks vehicle sales couldn’t be finalized, service appointments couldn’t be scheduled online and only cash payments could be accepted.

Findlay Automotive first shared news on June 10 that it was dealing with a cybersecurity issue that was impacted its sales and service departments and the company was working with law enforcement and cybersecurity experts.

Since June 10, Findlay Automotive hasn’t shared much information on the nature of the ransomware attack or the impact on its customers. The company didn’t answer questions on when its systems got back to normal or how it was able to return to normal.

In the wake of the cyberattack, the company was hit with two class-action lawsuits last month that allege Findlay Automotive didn’t properly protect customers’ sensitive financial and personal information.

Attorneys for Findlay Automotive have filed requests for the company to be removed from both lawsuits.

The attack on Findlay Automotive wasn’t the only one that impacted Nevada dealerships in June. CDK Global, a national software company that provides services to more than 15,000 car dealers, was also hit with attacks last month.

A CDK spokesperson said in an emailed statement on July 3 that “substantially” all connections to dealers were back to normal and that on July 4 it would begin to work to bring back functioning customer relationship management systems.

“We are also actively working on bringing additional applications and integrations live,” the statement said.

