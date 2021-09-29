Florida firm buys Las Vegas-based cannabis store

Jushi Holdings in Florida announced the purchase of The Apothecarium in Las Vegas.

Jushi Holdings Inc. announced Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, that it would be acquiring 100 percent of the equity interest in Las Vegas dispensary The Apothecarium. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

A Florida-based cannabis operator is spreading its roots into Las Vegas.

Jushi Holdings Inc. announced Wednesday in a press release that it would be acquiring 100 percent of the equity interest in Las Vegas dispensary The Apothecarium, near West Sahara Avenue and South Buffalo Drive. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

The deal follows a previous acquisition made by Jushi Holdings of North Las Vegas-based cannabis cultivator Franklin Bioscience NV in April.

“The acquisition of Apothecarium represents an attractive opportunity for Jushi to establish its first retail store in this large, strategic western market,” said Jushi CEO and founder Jim Cacioppo.

