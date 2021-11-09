Fontainebleau to open by end of 2023, developer says

The former Fontainebleau will open in the fourth quarter of 2023 under the name Fontainebleau Las Vegas, developers of the property announced Tuesday

Rendering of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas (Rossetti Public Relations)

The former Drew Las Vegas resort-casino photographed in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The former Drew Las Vegas resort-casino photographed in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The former Fontainebleau is the Fontainebleau once again and is slated to open by the end of 2023, developers of the long-stalled north Strip resort announced Tuesday.

The 67-story resort, which will now be called Fontainebleau Las Vegas, will open in the fourth quarter of 2023, Florida developer Jeffrey Soffer’s firm Fontainebleau Development said. The resort is 75 percent complete, and Fontainebleau Development will be the sole operator of the resort once it’s complete, the firm said.

The announcement comes after the recent departure of development partner Marriott International, which confirmed in October that the hotel chain had reached “an amicable settlement” with the property’s owner. Marriott had been part of the project since early 2018, and the company’s website had called the resort the JW Marriott Las Vegas Blvd.

Tuesday’s announcement also brings full circle the project that has been a decade-and-a-half in the making.

Soffer’s firm unveiled plans for the resort in May 2005, with construction on the project breaking ground in 2007. But the economy tumbled soon after amid the real estate market collapse, and the unfinished resort went bankrupt in 2009.

Billionaire Carl Icahn bought the property in 2010 for roughly $150 million. Seven years later, Icahn sold it for $600 million to Steve Witkoff and New Valley, a real estate firm and subsidiary of cigarette maker The Vector Group.

Witkoff and Marriott unveiled the resort’s new name — Drew Las Vegas — in early 2018, with plans to open the resort in late 2020. But in 2020, amid the economic fallout from the COVID-19 forced shutdowns, construction on the resort was suspended once again.

And in February, Soffer’s firm, in partnership with Kansas conglomerate Koch Industries, acquired the project it unveiled some 15 years before.

“We are grateful to have the opportunity to finish what we started and finally introduce the iconic Fontainebleau brand into one of the world’s largest hospitality destinations,” Soffer said in a statement. “The building is in mint condition, and we have already commenced construction. We are excited to make this dream a reality.”

Fontainbleau Development has retained Las Vegas builder Richardson Construction to finish construction on the resort project that spans 25 acres on the north end of the Strip next to the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“The Las Vegas tourism industry has shown incredible resiliency throughout the last two years, and we believe our target opening date allows us to perfect our vision while positioning Fontainebleau Las Vegas for success in a new era of growth and visitation,” Fontainebleau Development President Brett Mufson said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

