Fremont Street Experience names new CEO

Andrew Simon (Fremont Street Experience)

The entertainment district in the heart of downtown Las Vegas announced Wednesday that entertainment industry veteran Andrew Simon will take over as president and CEO on Sept. 28. Simon, who brings three decades of work in hospitality, sports and entertainment, will replace outgoing president and CEO Patrick Hughes.

“In the 25 years since its inception, Fremont Street Experience has worked to revitalize Downtown Las Vegas and we are confident that Andrew has the vision and depth of experience to lead our talented team into our next 25 years of growth and innovation,” said Mark Brandenburg, Fremont Street Experience board chairman.

Simon has been CEO of sports at AXS TV since 2007 and previously held the title of vice president of marking and sales at Cox Communications in Las Vegas.

“I am honored to join Fremont Street Experience as the new president and chief executive officer,” Simon says. “There is an unprecedented level of excitement at Fremont Street Experience with the $32 million upgrade in Viva Vision, the upcoming opening of Circa Resort & Casino and the milestone celebration of our 25th anniversary this December. I look forward to working with my exceptional team and our partners.”

