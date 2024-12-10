FTC lawsuit claims Nevada company pocketed $10M in student loan payments

The FTC filed a preliminary injuction against a Nevada company for deceptive practices toward consumers, falsely claiming to enroll them in Debt Relief Services.

A lawsuit has been filed against a Nevada company accusing it of lying to consumers about their student loan debt relief services, pocketing $10 million in gross revenue.

The Federal Trade Commission filed a preliminary injunction against Superior Servicing LLC and manager Dennise Merdjanian to the District Court of Nevada on Dec. 6. The filing claims the company also engaged in deceitful marketing and telemarketing schemes to sell their debt relief services.

“[The defendant] falsely represented that consumers who purchase Defendant’s Debt Relief Services will get enrolled in a loan consolidation program will consolidate their student loans and have their monthly student loan payments reduced,” the filing stated.

Superior Servicing also “falsely represented” they were affiliated with the Department of Education, that their customers would receive loan forgiveness, and that the company would assume responsibility for the servicing of customers’ student loans, the filing stated.

Efforts to reach Superior Serving on Tuesday were unsuccessful.

Six counts were brought against Superior Servicing for false claims of government and business affiliations, false statements to obtain customer information, material debt relief misrepresentations, charging advance fees and deceptive representations.

Additionally, three violations were brought forth: violating the GLB Act, which protects customers’ financials, the Telemarketing Sales Rule, which prohibits abusive and deceptive practices, and the Trade Regulation Rule on Impersonation of Government and Businesses.

In some cases, customers would pay $899 in advance fees, which they assumed went towards their student loans, but were pocketed by the company, the FTC filing states. Then, customers would pay $49 monthly payments, while the company falsely claimed it would pay down their balance.

“They do not enroll consumers in federal debt relief programs, reduce or eliminate their student loan payments or balance, or apply payments to consumers’ loans,” stated the original complaint from the FTC filed on Nov. 18.

The company has an “F” rating with the Better Business Bureau, with over 200 complaints made against the company. Many of the complaints claim Superior Servicing is a “scam” and no payments have been made by the company toward their student loans.

