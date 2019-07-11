Here’s how you can gas up your vehicle for 60 cents a gallon
Some Las Vegas Valley residents will be able be able to fill ‘er up on Thursdays, starting today.
Your odds might be slim, but how would you like to fill ‘er up at 60 cents a gallon?
That’s what some fortunate Las Vegas Valley residents will be able to do for a few hours each Thursday, starting today at a Terrible Herbst location.
As part of Terrible Herbst’s 60th anniversary celebration, motorists can buy up to 20 gallons of regular gasoline at 60 cents a gallon at selected stations.
The #TBTerrible’s 60-Cent Gas Promotion will be conducted each Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. through Aug. 29 at one location in the valley.
Those who have downloaded the Terrible’s Social House app can find out at 4 p.m. which station has been selected for the promotion. The app is available for iPhone and android in Apple and Google Play.
The Southern Nevada-based company owns and operates more than 130 convenience stores and more than 50 car washes.
For more information, go to terribleherbst.com.