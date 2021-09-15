91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Business

‘Hot brake’ and flat tire keep Spirit Airlines flight on the ground

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 15, 2021 - 6:59 am
 
Updated September 15, 2021 - 8:32 am
A Spirit Airlines jet approaches Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Wednesday, ...
A Spirit Airlines jet approaches Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

A Spirit Airlines flight departing from McCarran International Airport Tuesday night experienced a maintenance issue as it prepared to take off, then a flat tire on the tarmac.

Erik Hofmeyer, director of communications for the airline, said Spirit Flight 334 was scheduled to fly from Las Vegas to Pittsburgh Tuesday evening. Hofmeyer said in an email the crew “opted to not take off out of an abundance of caution due to a potential maintenance issue.”

“The plane braked safely, and we have no injuries to our guests or team members,” Hofmeyer said. “Upon taxiing back to the gate, the aircraft experienced a flat tire, and guests were deplaned and brought back into the terminal.”

Hofmeyer said passengers received hotel and meal accommodations as well as a future travel voucher from the airline. The passengers were rescheduled for a Wednesday morning flight.

Hofmeyer did not elaborate on the maintenance issue, but McCarran spokesman Joe Rajchel said the airplane was reported to have a “hot brake” in its braking system.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders add defensive lineman from Chicago Bears
Raiders add defensive lineman from Chicago Bears
2
Million-dollar slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino
Million-dollar slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino
3
Las Vegas nurse arrested on child porn charges
Las Vegas nurse arrested on child porn charges
4
Scott Gragson’s Summerlin mansion up for rent — at $50K a month
Scott Gragson’s Summerlin mansion up for rent — at $50K a month
5
Sisolak orders mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for some state workers
Sisolak orders mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for some state workers
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Showgoers arrive at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) show at the Las Vegas Conven ...
NAB cancels 2021 Las Vegas convention
By / RJ

The National Association of Broadcasters show announced it is canceling its Las Vegas convention this year. The annual convention was set to take place Oct. 9-13.