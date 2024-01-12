106-lot residential project gets OK from Henderson

More houses could soon be on the way in the city of Henderson after a new project receives approval.

New subdivisions have been approved for Henderson along North Boulder Highway southeast of the Joker’s Wild Casino. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Two residential subdivisions totaling 106 lots on nearly 17 acres received the green light from the city of Henderson.

The city’s planning commission gave final approval for the projects called Cadence Acacia and Cadence Meridian. Both will be developed by Woodside Homes of Nevada. The body voted unanimously for approval Thursday, with Commissioner Steve Rice abstaining because his law firm represents Woodside Homes.

Clark County property records show national homebuilder Lennar previously owned the land, buying it for $8.7 million in July 2022.

Cadence Acacia will encompass 74 lots, 61 of them being single-family and 13 listed as common, over 8.9 acres at the southeast corner of North Water Street and Taylor Street, according to documents submitted to the city of Henderson. Cadence Meridian will have 86 lots, 78 single-family and eight listed as common over 7.8 acres, located at the southwest corner of North Water Street and Taylor Street, the documents stated.

A request for comment from Woodside Homes of Nevada was not returned.

Larry Bitton, a member of Horrocks Engineers who represented Woodside Homes at the meeting, said the city was cooperative in getting the developments approved.

“These will both be presenting entry-level and economic homes to the community,” Bitton said, “and I think there’s a big demand for them in this area.”

Both developments fall within the city’s Eastside Redevelopment Area and Cadence Planning Areas, and a planning document for the city outlined the larger development strategy for the area.

“The main entrance to access the site is proposed off Taylor Street. In addition, Island Plumeria Lane, Charmaine Tulip Lane and Nico Azalea Lane are currently under construction and will be fully completed during construction of the adjacent subdivision along the east boundary. Lastly, once Taylor Street is fully constructed, it will create a new connection to Water Street, which help alleviate traffic that is generated by the school and related events southeast to the subject site.”

No timeline for construction or completion were noted in the city documents.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com. Review-Journal staff writer Mark Credico contributed to this report.