3K-home community planned for edge of Red Rock Canyon

American West Homes founder Larry Canarelli at his Las Vegas offices Friday, April 26, 2019. Canarelli has teamed up to form new investment firm Capro Capital. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The land will feature access to Red Rock Canyon and upwards of 3,000 homes. Photo: Olympia Companies

Garry Goett, CEO and chairman of Olympia Companies, which is the developer of the Skye Canyon master planned community, speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony in northwest Las Vegas, near U.S. Highway 95 and Horse Road, on Thursday, June 5, 2014. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A master-planned community with more than 3,000 homes is slated for 505 acres of former federal land in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Olympia Companies purchased the desert land — located several miles west of Centennial Hills Hospital and near the 215 Beltway — for $55 million in a November Bureau of Land Management auction.

Construction on the first homes are expected to start by the end of 2026 and the entire project should be completed within eight years of the start date, Olympia Companies said.

Olympia Companies Executive Vice President Chris Armstrong said the company was the only bidder for the land. The company nominated the land for sale through the BLM’s Southern Nevada Public Lands Management Act.

The community will include some commercial projects to complement what’s already in the area, he said.

“There is a tremendous burden of infrastructure costs to service the property including water, power, roadways and other utilities,” Armstrong said. “This is a situation where growth is paying for growth as the developer is responsible for the costs.”

Olympia, which is run by Garry Goett and Guy Inzalaco, are spearheading the project along with partner Larry Canarelli. Olympia has developed more than 8,500 homes in Southern Highlands, including the Southern Highlands Golf and Country Club, along with the communities of Skye Canyon and Skye Hills.

“The project will predominantly provide housing that is similar in nature to Skye Canyon and the surrounding neighborhoods, and will include a broad product segmentation including entry level, first move up to executive level homes,” Armstrong said. “There will be an extensive trail network with connectivity to a series of primary and secondary parks, and a perimeter trail that also provides a buffer and transition zone to the neighboring Red Rock National Conservation Area.”

Olympia will also be partnering with the city of Las Vegas and the BLM to design and build a park that will act as a gateway to recreational opportunities within Red Rock’s conservation area.

Las Vegas finds itself in the middle of a housing crunch as industry experts on both the commercial and residential side and various politicians have called for the federal government to release more land for development within Clark County to alleviate upwards pressure on prices.

