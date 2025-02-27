Boring Co. plans multifamily building with minimal parking and loop station

Boring Company is planning to build a multifamily project with a connected loop station on a plot of land located at 4300 Paradise Road. Most residents wouldn’t have personal vehicles.

What renter-related changes could come through the Nevada Legislature?

Las Vegas rents have dropped from the start of 2024: report

Las Vegas Valley homes for sale pile up, prices continue to rise, report says

Vegas Loop workers stand ready to help conventioneers at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Station in Las Vegas Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Elon Musk’s Boring Company plans to build a multifamily project with a connected loop station on a plot of land on Paradise Road, where most residents wouldn’t have personal vehicles.

The planned 132 unit, six-story, U-shaped structure, located at 4300 Paradise Road, also would feature a ground-level bodega with a drive-thru. A bar/lounge open only to residents of the building, a game room, gym and a courtyard would be located on the second floor, according to plans filed with Clark County.

It would have 24 parking spaces instead of the 189 spots that typically would be required because in this case the majority of residents won’t need cars and will have access to the attached loop station, the project’s justification letter noted.

Boring Co.’s investor group has expertise in the residential space, with companies including Lennar, according to a person with knowledge of the situation told the Review-Journal.

A justification letter filed to the county said that the project is compatible with the other resorts, hotel/casinos and condominium towers in the surrounding area.

“The proximity to UNLV is also ideal, adding much-needed housing options adjacent to the school,” the project’s justification letter filed to the county stated.

The Boring Company station would be part of the under-construction University Center Loop that will connect a Boring Co.-owned portion of land located between Paradise and University Center Drive, Virgin Hotel Las Vegas, the proposed property at 4300 Paradise, and the Las Vegas Convention Center.

At full buildout the Vegas Loop would offer 68 miles of loop, with 104 stations spread out across the resort corridor, downtown Las Vegas and other points of interest such as Allegiant Stadium.

The only portions operating now are three stations at the Las Vegas Convention Center, one at Resorts World and the newest station at Westgate. The next station to open is likely one being built at Encore.

Boring Co. and Clark County are working on issues related to fire safety protocols before the loop can further expand.

The 4300 Paradise property and project owner of the 1.3-acre site is Object Dash, an affiliate company of Boring Co., with the two entities sharing the same Texas address. The land was purchased in July for $6.4 million, according to Clark County records.

In January 2024, Boring Company also purchased the land the 1.8-acre parcel on Paradise located near where the University Center Loop project began.

The land use permit for the 4300 Paradise project, filed on Feb. 18, is under review by the county.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.