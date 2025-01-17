Boring Company’s Vegas Loop set to open latest resort station

The Elon Musk-owned Boring Company’s Vegas Loop is set to further expand its footprint slightly outside of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Passengers enter a Tesla at the Westgate's Vegas Loop station, an underground transportation system, on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Saturday will see the Westgate’s Vegas Loop station open to the public, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced Friday.

The new station is located above ground on the northwest portion of the Westgate, between the property’s valet and self-parking garage.

Westgate will mark the second Vegas Loop station opened outside of the convention center, where the underground people-mover has been in operation since 2021, moving conventiongoers between three stations at the facility’s campus. Resorts World became the first property to link to the Boring Company’s transportation system outside of the convention center in 2022. A fourth station at the convention center named the Riviera Station, opened last year.

“The opening of the Boring Company’s Westgate Loop Station is an important moment for Las Vegas,” Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority said in a statement. “This station will provide quick and convenient access between The Westgate and the Las Vegas Convention Center and will eventually connect to stations spanning the city.”

Rides within the convention center area are free, while passengers will have to pay a fee at stations outside of the facility’s footprint, including at the Westgate.

Tunneling is also underway to the Encore and between a station located on Paradise Road near UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center to the Silver Lot at the convention center, in a line dubbed the University Center Loop. That line also features a station at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and a parcel located just north of the hotel-casino.

Boring Company’s plan at full build out will include 68 miles of tunnels, with 104 stations in a point-to-point system, with the claimed ability to handle 90,000 passengers per hour, transporting passengers via Tesla model vehicles.

The next portion of Vegas Loop that could get underway next is a tunnel heading down Tropicana between Paradise and the South Strip to Allegiant Stadium. Stations would be added at the resorts in the area, Allegiant Stadium and the Athletics’ planned ballpark to be built on 9 acres of the 35-acre site where the Tropicana Las Vegas once stood.

The continued expansion of the Vegas Loop bolsters our reputation as a city of innovation and sets us apart as an undisputed global destination,” Hill said. “This is a win for our visitors and a win for the future of transportation in Las Vegas.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.