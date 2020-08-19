Construction of Southend Lofts in Henderson to begin

TSK Architects owner Windom Kimsey is scheduled to hold a ceremonial groundbreaking Thursday for Southend Lofts.

Windom Kimsey, principal and CEO of TSK Architects. (Richard N. Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

TSK Architects owner Windom Kimsey plans to build Southend Lofts in downtown Henderson, a rendering of which is seen here. (Courtesy Trosper Public Relations)

A local architect is starting construction on a small apartment complex he’s developing in downtown Henderson.

TSK Architects owner Windom Kimsey is scheduled to hold a ceremonial groundbreaking Thursday for Southend Lofts. The three-story complex is slated to include four apartments ranging from 550 to 900 square feet, as well as 1,200 square feet of commercial space and a bocce ball court, according to an announcement from his firm.

Kimsey said Wednesday he expects to finish the roughly $1 million, 5,400-square-foot project in about a year.

The project site is next to TSK’s headquarters at 314 S. Water St., which Kimsey confirmed he also developed.

