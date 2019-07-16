Del Webb plans 125-acre project at Lake Las Vegas

The developer said Tuesday it expects to break ground in November on Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas.

The developer said Tuesday it expects to break ground in November on Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas, a 125-acre gated community in Henderson.

It will feature 461 single-family houses ranging from 1,500 to 2,800 square feet, as well as a 10,000-square-foot clubhouse, pickleball, bocce ball courts and other amenities.

Del Webb, owned by Atlanta-based homebuilder PulteGroup, did not provide home prices in the news release.

Spanning 3,600 acres, the faux-Mediterranean community of Lake Las Vegas boasts mansions, luxury hotels, golfing, retail and a 320-acre man-made lake.

After the mid-2000s bubble burst, it was one of the hardest-hit projects in one of the hardest-hit regions of the country. Tourism dried up, golf courses closed and turned brown, and even a man-made waterfall was turned off.

Lake Las Vegas has made headway under New York hedge-fund billionaire John Paulson, who acquired about 1,000 acres there after the market crashed.

