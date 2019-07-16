Del Webb plans 125-acre project at Lake Las Vegas
The developer said Tuesday it expects to break ground in November on Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas.
Del Webb, developer of the 55-and-over Sun City communities, has unveiled plans for its first project in the Las Vegas Valley in more than a decade.
The developer said Tuesday it expects to break ground in November on Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas, a 125-acre gated community in Henderson.
It will feature 461 single-family houses ranging from 1,500 to 2,800 square feet, as well as a 10,000-square-foot clubhouse, pickleball, bocce ball courts and other amenities.
Del Webb, owned by Atlanta-based homebuilder PulteGroup, did not provide home prices in the news release.
Spanning 3,600 acres, the faux-Mediterranean community of Lake Las Vegas boasts mansions, luxury hotels, golfing, retail and a 320-acre man-made lake.
After the mid-2000s bubble burst, it was one of the hardest-hit projects in one of the hardest-hit regions of the country. Tourism dried up, golf courses closed and turned brown, and even a man-made waterfall was turned off.
Lake Las Vegas has made headway under New York hedge-fund billionaire John Paulson, who acquired about 1,000 acres there after the market crashed.
