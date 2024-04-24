Former homes of Las Vegas mobsters that have sold in recent years

The city’s mobsters roots run deep and the local housing market is no different.

The house at 3179 Desmond Avenue has had some famous owners including a former mobster and currently, a famous dancer. Photo courtesy of Kyle Simmons.

Las Vegas’ history is filled with infamous stories of mobsters leaving their mark on the city throughout the years, and of course, they also need places to live while in Sin City.

The history of the mob dates all the way back to the original casinos that were built in the 1940s, however three famous mobsters have left their mark through properties they once owned that have since changed hands numerous times.

In 2023, a property formerly owned by John Spilotro, the brother of Anthony “The Ant,” who inspired the character played by Joe Pesci in the 1995 film “Casino,” went on the market for sale.

Then, before that back in 2019, John Spilotro’s former house, built in 1974, went on the market. The ranch-style, single-story home at 4675 Balfour Drive near Paradise Park was originally listed for $419,900. Spilotro died in 1986.

In 2020, late mafia figure Frank “Lefty” Rosenthal’s former home at 972 Vegas Valley Drive, at the Las Vegas Country Club, was put up for sale in October.

Rosenthal was a professional sports bettor, former Las Vegas casino executive, and organized crime associate. Martin Scorsese’s film “Casino” is based on his career in Las Vegas. He was portrayed by Robert DeNiro in the film.

The home had previously sold in 2011 for an initial asking price of $649,000 and had such amenities as bulletproof doors and a hidden gun compartment. A suspected bullet hole also was left in the home.

Michael Green, an associate professor of history at UNLV, said love it or hate it, Las Vegas mobster ties go all the way back to the earliest machinations of the Las Vegas Strip and the remnants remain to this day, although they are much less notable.

“The thing is they lived in our neighborhoods, they coached Little League, they were a part of this community,” he said. “And so the tangible evidence is often found in the intangibles, the people.”

