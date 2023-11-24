59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Housing

Former Las Vegas mobster’s house for sale

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 24, 2023 - 10:20 am
 
The house at 3179 Desmond Avenue has had some famous owners including a former mobster and curr ...
The house at 3179 Desmond Avenue has had some famous owners including a former mobster and currently, a famous dancer. Photo courtesy of Kyle Simmons.
The house at 3179 Desmond Avenue has had some famous owners. Photo courtesy of Kyle Simmons.
The house at 3179 Desmond Avenue has had some famous owners. Photo courtesy of Kyle Simmons.
The house at 3179 Desmond Avenue has had some famous owners. Photo courtesy of Kyle Simmons.
The house at 3179 Desmond Avenue has had some famous owners. Photo courtesy of Kyle Simmons.
The house at 3179 Desmond Avenue has had some famous owners. Photo courtesy of Kyle Simmons.
The house at 3179 Desmond Avenue has had some famous owners. Photo courtesy of Kyle Simmons.
The house at 3179 Desmond Avenue has had some famous owners. Photo courtesy of Kyle Simmons.
The house at 3179 Desmond Avenue has had some famous owners. Photo courtesy of Kyle Simmons.

If you’re looking to partake in a bit of Las Vegas history, this house might be right up your alley.

A property formerly owned by John Spilotro, who was the brother to Anthony “The Ant,” famously portrayed by Joe Pesci in the 1995 film “Casino,” is on the market for sale.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom house is on the market for $550,000, features a pool with 2,392 square feet, and is located just northeast of the Harry Reid International Airport in the University District. Listing agent Kyle Simmons said John Spilotro and his wife Arleen owned the home from 1975 to 2002.

“John was a known operative for the same crime family as ‘Tony the Ant’,” Simmons said. “He was one of Tony’s five brothers and he was investigated by the FBI and it was hilariously as a result of his wife Arlene who reported both John and his brother Tony.”

Simmons added John Spilotro moved to Las Vegas from Chicago in the early 1970s, and was part of the notorious The Hole in the Wall Gang, however, he is not sure where he is now and what he is doing, noting John would be in his 80s.

“They bought this home when it was prime real estate and at the height of their new entrance of coming into money,” he said. “They literally lived through and mourned their two brother’s deaths while living at this house. Local neighbors in the past who still remember the old days recall the stories of mobsters coming over to the home.”

A 1981 article in the Las Vegas Sun addressed the FBI investigation into the two brothers and that John Spilotro was brought up on racketeering charges after two Metro Police officers allegedly fired into a car the two brothers were in. Tony also had a nephew named John Spilotro who was a criminal defense attorney who worked with Tony as well.

In January 2019, Anthony Spilotro’s former house at 4675 Balfour Drive, a few miles east of UNLV sold for $419,900.

John Spilotro wasn’t the only famous owner of the house as the property is currently owned by Jonathan Guy Cruz, a Las Vegas-based dancer who was on the show “Star Search” in the early 2000s and was part of the crew that won season two of MTV’s “America’s Best Dance Crew.” He is currently a member of Jabbawockeez, a world-famous dance group.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Arrest reports give more details of teens arrested in fatal beating of Rancho teen
Arrest reports give more details of teens arrested in fatal beating of Rancho teen
2
‘Largest break possible’: Body cam shows driver was ticketed hours before fatal crash near Summerlin
‘Largest break possible’: Body cam shows driver was ticketed hours before fatal crash near Summerlin
3
Retired CIA agent shot, killed in mall parking lot Tuesday
Retired CIA agent shot, killed in mall parking lot Tuesday
4
Will Taylor Swift be at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday?
Will Taylor Swift be at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday?
5
Las Vegas karaoke nightclub hit with copyright infringement lawsuit
Las Vegas karaoke nightclub hit with copyright infringement lawsuit
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
North Las Vegas homes have a Wall Street problem
North Las Vegas homes have a Wall Street problem
Three teens face murder charges in Las Vegas drive-by shooting
Three teens face murder charges in Las Vegas drive-by shooting
Opening of Durango resort delayed in southwest valley
Opening of Durango resort delayed in southwest valley
How much are Airbnbs going for during F1 weekend in Las Vegas?
How much are Airbnbs going for during F1 weekend in Las Vegas?
Man accused in downtown killing told police he ‘killed that alien’
Man accused in downtown killing told police he ‘killed that alien’
Resort leaders concur: F1 was best Las Vegas event in history
Resort leaders concur: F1 was best Las Vegas event in history