Former Las Vegas mobster’s house for sale

The house is connected to former mobsters who appeared in the 1995 film “Casino.”

The house at 3179 Desmond Avenue has had some famous owners including a former mobster and currently, a famous dancer. Photo courtesy of Kyle Simmons.

If you’re looking to partake in a bit of Las Vegas history, this house might be right up your alley.

A property formerly owned by John Spilotro, who was the brother to Anthony “The Ant,” famously portrayed by Joe Pesci in the 1995 film “Casino,” is on the market for sale.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom house is on the market for $550,000, features a pool with 2,392 square feet, and is located just northeast of the Harry Reid International Airport in the University District. Listing agent Kyle Simmons said John Spilotro and his wife Arleen owned the home from 1975 to 2002.

“John was a known operative for the same crime family as ‘Tony the Ant’,” Simmons said. “He was one of Tony’s five brothers and he was investigated by the FBI and it was hilariously as a result of his wife Arlene who reported both John and his brother Tony.”

Simmons added John Spilotro moved to Las Vegas from Chicago in the early 1970s, and was part of the notorious The Hole in the Wall Gang, however, he is not sure where he is now and what he is doing, noting John would be in his 80s.

“They bought this home when it was prime real estate and at the height of their new entrance of coming into money,” he said. “They literally lived through and mourned their two brother’s deaths while living at this house. Local neighbors in the past who still remember the old days recall the stories of mobsters coming over to the home.”

A 1981 article in the Las Vegas Sun addressed the FBI investigation into the two brothers and that John Spilotro was brought up on racketeering charges after two Metro Police officers allegedly fired into a car the two brothers were in. Tony also had a nephew named John Spilotro who was a criminal defense attorney who worked with Tony as well.

In January 2019, Anthony Spilotro’s former house at 4675 Balfour Drive, a few miles east of UNLV sold for $419,900.

John Spilotro wasn’t the only famous owner of the house as the property is currently owned by Jonathan Guy Cruz, a Las Vegas-based dancer who was on the show “Star Search” in the early 2000s and was part of the crew that won season two of MTV’s “America’s Best Dance Crew.” He is currently a member of Jabbawockeez, a world-famous dance group.

