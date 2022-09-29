Developer behind English Hotel plans another project nearby

Z Life Co., which built The English Hotel, filed plans for a six-story building with 108 multifamily residential units and 72 “residence hotel” units.

An artist's rendering of developer Z Life Co.'s proposed new hotel and residential building on Main Street in Las Vegas' Arts District. (Ed Vance & Associates Architects)

Celebrity Chef Todd English, right, visits with guests at the opening of his restaurant, The Pepper Club, at The English Hotel in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Bartender Erin Webster serves a Glitter Gulch at The Pepper Club at The English Hotel, named for celebrity chef Todd English, in downtown Las Vegas Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

After opening a boutique hotel in Las Vegas’ Arts District this year, a real estate firm is looking to build another project nearby.

Z Life Co., developer of the English Hotel, filed plans with the city for a six-story building with 108 multifamily residential units and 72 “residence hotel” units.

Located on Main Street at Hoover Avenue, the project would also include a restaurant, gym and “laundry lounge,” according to a city staff report.

The Las Vegas City Council approved the project plans Sept. 21.

Z Life envisions a mix of hostel-style rooms and apartments and hopes to break ground in the first quarter of next year, partner Anna Olin said Thursday.

Hostel lodging has a “bad connotation,” she said, but Z Life aims to bring in a “high-end hostel brand” and would offer private and shared rooms.

“It won’t be 30 people smashed in a bunk-bed type of thing,” Olin said.

The guestrooms would have small kitchenettes and allow for single-user and two-bed units, according to a letter to city staff from Erik Swendseid, senior designer at Ed Vance & Associates Architects.

The residential units would let people live in the Arts District without being “priced out,” Olin said.

Neither the project’s name nor its room rates have been determined, she indicated. But the building, 900 S. Main St., would be diagonally across the street from the English Hotel, which opened in March at 921 S. Main St.

The four-story, 74-room project is named for celebrity chef Todd English, whose restaurant The Pepper Club is the hotel’s centerpiece.

The Arts District has bars, restaurants, breweries, coffee shops, clothing stores and other small businesses, and Olin said it offers a “locals experience you don’t get anywhere else.”

