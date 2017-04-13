Las Vegas foreclosure rate dropping, still higher than most cities, report says

A foreclosed home in Las Vegas is shown in this file photo. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas’ foreclosure rate has dropped sharply from a year ago but remains higher than in most cities, a new report shows.

One in every 304 homes in the Las Vegas area received a foreclosure-related filing in the first quarter, down 29.5 percent from the same period last year, according to a new report from housing tracker Attom Data Solutions.

Nationally, one in every 569 homes received a foreclosure filing last quarter.

Las Vegas’ rate was 12th highest among 200-plus metro areas listed in the report. Atlantic City led the pack, with one in every 134 homes hit with a foreclosure filing.

Attom, based in Irvine, California and the parent company of RealtyTrac, counts default notices, scheduled auctions and bank repossessions for the report.

Locally, for instance, lenders repossessed 1,029 homes in the three months ending March 31, Attom reported.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.