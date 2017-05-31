Las Vegas home sales continue to surge

Construction workers prep the area south of The Paseos in Summerlin for new home construction on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas homebuilders’ fast-rising sales totals this year over 2016 continued in April.

Builders closed 633 new-home sales in Clark County last month, putting the year’s total at 2,656. That’s up 30.9 percent from the same four-month period last year, according to a new report from Las Vegas housing tracker Home Builders Research.

The median sales price of April’s closings was $336,534., up 3.4 percent from a year earlier.

Builders also pulled 816 new-home permits last month, bringing the year’s sum to 3,053, up 5 percent from the same period in 2016, Home Builders Research reported.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.