Housing

Las Vegas home sales continue to surge

By Eli Segall Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 30, 2017 - 6:26 pm
 

Las Vegas homebuilders’ fast-rising sales totals this year over 2016 continued in April.

Builders closed 633 new-home sales in Clark County last month, putting the year’s total at 2,656. That’s up 30.9 percent from the same four-month period last year, according to a new report from Las Vegas housing tracker Home Builders Research.

The median sales price of April’s closings was $336,534., up 3.4 percent from a year earlier.

Builders also pulled 816 new-home permits last month, bringing the year’s sum to 3,053, up 5 percent from the same period in 2016, Home Builders Research reported.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
