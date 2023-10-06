Major mixed-use project set to be developed in downtown Las Vegas

The Midtown mixed-use development project will add thousands of residential units across multiple buildings that will also accommodate office and retail space.

A new mixed-use development project called Midtown could add several buildings and hundreds of residential units to the area surrounding the English Hotel near the Arts District in downtown Las Vegas.

In total, the Midtown project looks to add 3,000 residential units to downtown Las Vegas and 100,000 square feet of commercial space to the area and is designed to offer a “modern, pedestrian-centric lifestyle,” according to a news release detailing the Midtown project.

Midtown will be developed by the Z Life Co., which also developed the English Hotel. The design and architecture of the Midtown project is a “further extension” of the design of the English Hotel, according to the news release.

This project will be completed in phases and the first phase of the Midtown project looks to add five buildings around the English Hotel that would add a total of 651,000 square feet of space to the area and 856 residential units to the area, according to Midtown’s website. These buildings would be a mix of apartments, condominiums and mixed-use facilities that would offer both retail and office space.

Midtown’s first phase should be completed within the next five years and pre-leasing for the first phase will conclude by the end of this year, according to the news release. Midtown’s website states that two buildings for its first phase will open in 2025 and offer 281 residential units as well as a space for offices and retail.

The full project should be completed on a 10-year timeline, according to the news release.

The focus for this project is to attract people working in tech and “sustainable easy living,” according to the news release. Onsite amenities that could be added include grocery stores, wellness-related retail and ride-sharing opportunities.

“Midtown is creating an urban lifestyle which has been lacking in the city of Las Vegas,” said Anna Olin, the chief operating officer for Z Life Co., in a statement. “We are excited to provide an upscale urban core for the tech industry in Las Vegas as well as attainable workforce housing in the downtown area.”

