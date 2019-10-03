78°F
Housing

Northwest Las Vegas apartment complex sells for $80M

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2019 - 5:16 pm
 

A Seattle real estate firm has acquired a Las Vegas apartment complex at a price far above market average.

Security Properties announced Tuesday that it purchased Lofts at 7100 for $80 million. The 379-unit complex, at 7100 Grand Montecito Parkway in the northwest valley, was built in 2008.

Its sales price came to about $211,082 per unit. According to brokerage firm Colliers International’s second-quarter report for Las Vegas, investors had paid an average of $119,757 per unit for Southern Nevada apartment complexes this year.

Lofts at 7100 features two pools, a “pet exercise park” and up to 30-foot ceilings in select loft-style units, Security said.

The company, led by CEO Bob Krokower, said its holdings now include more than 1,500 units in the Las Vegas area.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden, left, and QB Derek Carr, right. (The Assoicated Press)
Raiders’ Gruden, Carr building homes in Southern Highlands
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Mystery solved on where Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden and his quarterback Derek Carr will be neighbors when the team relocates to Las Vegas in 2020.

Homes under construction near Hualapai Way and the 215 Beltway in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Aug. 27, ...
Price gap between new and resale homes nearing $100k in Las Vegas
By / RJ

The median sales price of a newly built single-family house in Southern Nevada was around $389,450 in July, compared with $295,000 for a previously owned one, a gap of almost $94,450, according to data from Las Vegas-based Home Builders Research.