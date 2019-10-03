Northwest Las Vegas apartment complex sells for $80M

Security Properties announced Tuesday that it purchased the 379-unit Lofts at 7100 complex for $80 million.

Security Properties has purchased Las Vegas apartment complex Lofts at 7100, seen here, for $80 million. (Courtesy Security Properties)

Security Properties has purchased Las Vegas apartment complex Lofts at 7100, seen here, for $80 million. (Courtesy Security Properties)

A Seattle real estate firm has acquired a Las Vegas apartment complex at a price far above market average.

Security Properties announced Tuesday that it purchased Lofts at 7100 for $80 million. The 379-unit complex, at 7100 Grand Montecito Parkway in the northwest valley, was built in 2008.

Its sales price came to about $211,082 per unit. According to brokerage firm Colliers International’s second-quarter report for Las Vegas, investors had paid an average of $119,757 per unit for Southern Nevada apartment complexes this year.

Lofts at 7100 features two pools, a “pet exercise park” and up to 30-foot ceilings in select loft-style units, Security said.

The company, led by CEO Bob Krokower, said its holdings now include more than 1,500 units in the Las Vegas area.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.