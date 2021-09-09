Seminar to cover resources for residents facing eviction

Southern Nevadans facing an eviction or foreclosure will be able to receive help next week through an online webinar hosted by real estate firm Homie.

The two livestreams, one in Spanish and the second in English, will take place Wednesday and can be viewed on Homie’s Facebook page or YouTube channel. It also will be available on-demand at www.homie.com/nevada.

The first livestream will be at 10 a.m. in Spanish with guest speaker Nevada State Sen. Fabian Donate. The livestream in English will be at 5 p.m. and will be moderated by Homie real estate agents Janet Espinoza and Niecy Walker.

Southern Nevada residents are encouraged to register online at either https://homie.com/lv-housing or https://www.homie.com/lv-viviendas.

The webinars will cover resources available to homeowners and renters who may be facing a foreclosure or evicion. Viewers also will be able to submit questions during the livestream.

Homie said in a news release that topics will include the state’s rental assistance program, filing an answer to an eviction notice, foreclosure prevention and free consultations available to distressed landlords and homeowners.

Presentations will be made by local agencies including Nevada Partners, Nevada Housing Coalition, Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada, city of Las Vegas, Nevada Home Again and Make The Road Nevada.

