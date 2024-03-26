Steve Wynn again drops the price of his California mansion

The former casino mogul has cut the listing price of his Beverly Hills mansion by more than half after trying to sell it for years.

Former Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn has dropped the price of his Beverly Hills mansion, again.

The billionaire developer first put his Southern California mega-mansion on the market for $125 million in January 2021, and then dropped the price to $75 million, a discount of $50 million, in January of this year. Now the house is listed for $65 million by Westside Estate Agency, the second listing agency.

In total, Wynn has cut the mansion price by more than 50 percent.

The 11-bedroom, 27,150-square-foot mansion which is situated on a 2.7-acre property has a pool, a wine cellar, a resort-sized gym and a massage room. The mansion is situated on a private road within the exclusive North of Sunset location.

“An incredible trophy estate on almost 3 useable acres, behind gates, and completely secluded in total privacy,” reads the listing on the broker’s website. “Enter via a long sweeping private driveway. Every detail has been constructed with the most exquisite taste, quality, and extraordinary materials. There are high ceilings throughout, great walls for art, and the perfect flow for large-scale entertaining.”

Wynn originally bought the Beverly Hills mansion in 2015, paying approximately $48 million, and then remodeled it with new landscaping and interiors.

He resigned as chairman and chief executive officer of Wynn Resorts in 2018 amid accusations of sexual misconduct, which he has denied. Wynn recently settled a 2019 sexual harassment lawsuit in U.S. District Court filed by nine anonymous women.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.