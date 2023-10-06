65°F
Housing

Steve Wynn’s former Nevada mansion on the market for $76M

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 6, 2023 - 6:01 am
 
Wynn Resorts co-founder and ex-CEO Steve Wynn’s Lake Tahoe mansion is on the market for $76 million.

The 12,661-square-foot main residence on the lakefront property features seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, according to the listing.

According to property records, Wynn sold the property for $17 million in 1998, and it last sold six years ago for $31 million.

Christine Perry of Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno, who has the listing, said the property, called The Old Forge Estate, is very unique — even for Lake Tahoe.

“I’ve visited many properties on Lake Tahoe and I have rarely experienced such a sense of peace and serenity as I do at The Old Forge Estate. It is a remarkable opportunity not likely to be seen again for a number of years,” she said.

Built by Wynn in 1994, the property has a grand primary suite and three en-suite bedrooms. The residence also includes fitness and massage rooms as well as game and media rooms. There also is a three-bedroom guesthouse on the five-acre property and 210 feet of beachfront.

Located on Lakeshore Boulevard, known as Billionaire’s Row, in Incline Village, Nevada, the property is currently owned by Nora Lacey, the founder of biotech company Cell Marque and her husband Dr. Michael Lacey, who is a pathologist. They bought the property in 2017.

According to information provided by the listing agents, the Wynn Estate is currently the most expensive property listed for sale on Lake Tahoe.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.

