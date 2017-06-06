ad-fullscreen
Housing

UFC chief Dana White buys 3 homes in exclusive Las Vegas area

By Eli Segall Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 6, 2017 - 4:44 pm
 
Updated June 6, 2017 - 5:38 pm

Some people can’t buy enough shoes. Other people, art work.

UFC boss Dana White, it seems, likes to buy mansions.

White, president of the Las Vegas-based cage fighting league, bought three massive houses in Las Vegas’ wealthy Tournament Hills enclave since fall 2016, property records indicate.

They’re all close to each other, clustered on or just off Pine Island Court and steps from a 6,000 square-foot mansion he bought there last decade – giving him a large swath of the neighborhood.

He acquired a roughly 7,700-square-foot house for just under $1.8 million in October, a 5,500-square-foot home for $2.4 million in January and a nearly 4,700-square-foot house for $2 million in March, county records indicate.(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

White bought his first house in the neighborhood for $1.95 million in 2006 — from former Ultimate Fighting Championship co-owner Frank Fertitta III, records show.

UFC officials declined to make White available for an interview.

Demolition permits have been issued since November for the four homes in Tournament Hills, city records show. One house was torn down last month, according to Vegas 99 Realty agent David Ayres, who has a listing in the neighborhood, although the exact scope of all the construction work is unclear.

The big-house buying spree came after Fertitta and his brother Lorenzo Fertitta, majority owners of Station Casinos, sold UFC for a reported $4 billion last summer.

A consortium led by talent agency WME-IMG bought the league, which the Fertittas and White acquired in 2001 for $2 million.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
