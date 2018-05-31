Unfinished park prompts Clark County to halt home construction

Starting Friday no new homes will be built in Southern Highlands until a long-awaited sports park is completed.

New homes under construction at the Cove at Southern Highlands and St. Rose parkways on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

In an email sent this month to the master-planned community’s developer, Clark County director of comprehensive planning Nancy Amundsen said the county will stop issuing residential building permits for the southwestern Las Vegas Valley community of more than 7,000 homes.

County commissioners will discuss next Wednesday whether to allow Olympia Companies until July 31 to finish the park. Thursday was the deadline.

Commissioner Susan Brager, whose district includes Southern Highlands, said she intends to make good on her promise that residential construction won’t move forward until the park is open.

“I need to stand by my word,” she said. “They will get it finished.”

Representatives for Olympia Companies did not return requests for comment.

The company has long promised the county it will build a sports park directly southeast of Evelyn Stuckey Elementary School. Plans show it will have four lighted soccer fields and a basketball court.

On Thursday morning construction was underway on the park. Workers were installing basketball hoops and backboards while semitrailer trucks dumped dirt onto the property. Several light poles and shade structures have been erected.

Olympia Companies has a deal with the county to build all the community’s parks in exchange for not paying a special construction tax of up to $1,000 a home. Between 1999 and 2007 the company built seven parks.

The sports park is the final park Olympia Companies agreed to build. It was initially slated for completion in 2008 but was delayed because of the Great Recession.

It has been delayed many more times since then, including twice since December 2016.

