Where are the most expensive, cheapest homes in the Las Vegas Valley?

One area led the charge; however, an up-and-coming city could be on the rise in terms of home values.

Summerlin continues to have some of the most expensive homes in the Las Vegas Valley. (Photo: RCLCO)

When it comes to the most expensive and cheapest homes in the Las Vegas Valley, a number of areas stand out.

A few tiny enclaves in Henderson have home sale values well over $1 million so far this year, according to Redfin, including Ascaya ($13.9 million) and MacDonald Highlands ($1.8 million), however the average home price for the entire city is much lower at $455,000.

Home prices in Henderson have increased 3.4 percent year over year, according to Redfin, and so far 421 homes have been sold in 2024, nearly a 20 percent increase year over year. Approximately 10 percent of the homes in Henderson sell over asking price.

Redfin obtains its data from homes listings and sales recorded on the Multiple Listing Service.

Summerlin South also has very expensive homes in comparison to most of the Las Vegas Valley, with an average sale value of $800,000, a 11 percent increase year over year, according to Redfin. So far in 2024, 39 homes have been sold in the area, a 11.4 increase year over year.

When it comes to the overall Summerlin housing market, the average sale price for a home right now is $575,000, an 8 percent drop from this time last year, and most homes are selling for 2.5 percent under their initial list price.

Lake Las Vegas is another high-end area in the valley, as the average home price in that community is $640,000, a 2.8 percent increase year over year, according to Redfin. So far this year,60 homes have been sold, a 76 percent increase.

Down in the southwest valley, the unincorporated area Enterprise has an average home sale price of $460,00, according to Redfin, and so far 206 homes have been sold in 2024, a 10.4 percent decrease in sales.

The average home price within North Las Vegas right now is much lower at $404,475, but that’s still a 4.5 increase from a year ago, according to Redfin. So far 254 homes have been sold within the city’s boundaries in 2024. That is a 6.7 percent increase from this time last year, and there has been a substantial drop in days on the market (44), down 29 days year over year. Just over 20 percent of the homes sold right now are going for more than their list price, a 1.6 percent increase from this time last year.

Within the entire Las Vegas Valley, the average home sale price is $422,000, and so far 722 homes have been sold, according to Redfin.

