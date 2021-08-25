Instacart expands grocery pickup service to include Albertsons

Instacart announced Tuesday it has expanded its grocery pickup service in Southern Nevada to include Albertsons, which has seven locations in Las Vegas.

The Albertsons at 1650 N. Buffalo Drive in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Instacart announced Tuesday it has expanded its grocery pickup service in Southern Nevada to include Albertsons, which has seven locations in Las Vegas.

While Albertsons offers same-day grocery delivery, this is the first time the nation’s second largest supermarket chain is piloting a curbside pickup program through Instacart.

Customers can either shop on Albertsons’ or Instacart’s website or mobile app, select a pickup time then retrieve their items from the store.

Instacart already offers pickup service through a handful of retailers in the Las Vegas and Henderson area including Sprouts, El Super, Eataly and Vons.

Grocery pickup service will be offered at the following Albertsons locations:

— 1001 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89145

— 1650 N. Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89128

— 7075 W. Ann Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89130

— 4055 S. Durango Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89147

— 1940 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas, NV 89134

— 10250 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89135

— 10140 W. Flamingo Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89147

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.