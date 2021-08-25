99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Business

Instacart expands grocery pickup service to include Albertsons

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 24, 2021 - 5:28 pm
 
The Albertsons at 1650 N. Buffalo Drive in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Albertsons at 1650 N. Buffalo Drive in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Instacart announced Tuesday it has expanded its grocery pickup service in Southern Nevada to include Albertsons, which has seven locations in Las Vegas.

While Albertsons offers same-day grocery delivery, this is the first time the nation’s second largest supermarket chain is piloting a curbside pickup program through Instacart.

Customers can either shop on Albertsons’ or Instacart’s website or mobile app, select a pickup time then retrieve their items from the store.

Instacart already offers pickup service through a handful of retailers in the Las Vegas and Henderson area including Sprouts, El Super, Eataly and Vons.

Grocery pickup service will be offered at the following Albertsons locations:

— 1001 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89145

— 1650 N. Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89128

— 7075 W. Ann Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89130

— 4055 S. Durango Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89147

— 1940 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas, NV 89134

— 10250 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89135

— 10140 W. Flamingo Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89147

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Bodycam video released of firefighter charged in wife’s overdose death
Bodycam video released of firefighter charged in wife’s overdose death
2
With Las Vegas prices at record highs, more homebuyers going to Pahrump
With Las Vegas prices at record highs, more homebuyers going to Pahrump
3
Case involving UFC’s Dana White, felon headed to state Supreme Court
Case involving UFC’s Dana White, felon headed to state Supreme Court
4
Nevada reports most COVID-19 deaths in 1 day in more than 6 months
Nevada reports most COVID-19 deaths in 1 day in more than 6 months
5
Raiders make roster moves, get closer to 80-player limit
Raiders make roster moves, get closer to 80-player limit
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Construction continues on MSG Sphere at The Venetian, on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Las Vegas. ( ...
Interior work set to begin on MSG Sphere
By / RJ

Construction crews working on the $1.9 billion MSG Sphere at The Venetian will continue to install the exterior LED lighting system and begin work on interior features of the venue.