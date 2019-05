Wynn Nightlife will be closing its doors to Intrigue Nightclub Saturday.

Wynn Las Vegas' marquee advertises the opening of Intrigue nightclub in April 2016. (Courtesy)

One Direction singer Liam Payne joins DJ Zedd on stage Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Wynn’s Intrigue nightclub. (Karl Larson Photography)

Wynn Nightlife will be closing its doors to Intrigue Nightclub Saturday.

Amanda Mondre with Narrative Media Group told the Review-Journal Wednesday the 14,000-square-foot venue will be used as private event space that can accommodate up to 750 people for a variety of functions.

The nightclub opened in April 2016.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.