Is one of the last stores at Primm Mall closing?

The Primm Mall has faced a cloudy outlook in recent years as its value diminished and tenants closed up shop.

The Michael Kors outlet location in the Primm Mall, which is set to close soon, is shown March 15, 2024. (Taylor Lane / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A sign at the Michael Kors outlet location in the Primm Mall on March 15, 2024, says the store is set to close sometime soon. (Taylor Lane / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Motorists going through Primm will soon have one less shopping option.

Signs at the Michael Kors outlet store in the Primm Mall — located 40 miles south of the Las Vegas Strip and formerly called Prizm Outlets — indicate the location is closing sometime soon.

“We loved sharing the best with you at Michael Kors Outlet Primm,” said a sign outside the Primm store. “Unfortunately this store is closing soon.”

The sign then directs people to visit another Michael Kors location in the Las Vegas South Premium Outlets, which is about 35 miles north of Primm.

It’s unclear the exact date of the Primm Michaels Kors closure, as a company spokesperson declined to comment on when the store would close.

On Friday the only other store open at the Primm Mall was Sanithrift and there were no signs indicating it was closing. The website for the Primm Mall doesn’t have stores listed on its directory but it does highlight the 126 street art murals at the mall.

In July 2022, five stores were open at the Primm Mall including Michael Kors and Sanithrift.

The Primm Mall has faced a cloudy outlook in recent years as more mall space has opened in Las Vegas over the years and this mall, which is meant to attract drivers traveling between Southern California and Nevada, has seen its value decline sharply. Over a decade ago the Primm Mall was appraised for $125 million but in 2021 it was sold for only $400,000.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X. Review-Journal staffer Taylor Lane contributed to this report.