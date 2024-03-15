56°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Business

Is one of the last stores at Primm Mall closing?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 15, 2024 - 4:16 pm
 
Updated March 15, 2024 - 4:34 pm
The Michael Kors outlet location in the Primm Mall, which is set to close soon, is shown March ...
The Michael Kors outlet location in the Primm Mall, which is set to close soon, is shown March 15, 2024. (Taylor Lane / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A sign at the Michael Kors outlet location in the Primm Mall on March 15, 2024, says the store ...
A sign at the Michael Kors outlet location in the Primm Mall on March 15, 2024, says the store is set to close sometime soon. (Taylor Lane / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Motorists going through Primm will soon have one less shopping option.

Signs at the Michael Kors outlet store in the Primm Mall — located 40 miles south of the Las Vegas Strip and formerly called Prizm Outlets — indicate the location is closing sometime soon.

“We loved sharing the best with you at Michael Kors Outlet Primm,” said a sign outside the Primm store. “Unfortunately this store is closing soon.”

The sign then directs people to visit another Michael Kors location in the Las Vegas South Premium Outlets, which is about 35 miles north of Primm.

It’s unclear the exact date of the Primm Michaels Kors closure, as a company spokesperson declined to comment on when the store would close.

On Friday the only other store open at the Primm Mall was Sanithrift and there were no signs indicating it was closing. The website for the Primm Mall doesn’t have stores listed on its directory but it does highlight the 126 street art murals at the mall.

In July 2022, five stores were open at the Primm Mall including Michael Kors and Sanithrift.

The Primm Mall has faced a cloudy outlook in recent years as more mall space has opened in Las Vegas over the years and this mall, which is meant to attract drivers traveling between Southern California and Nevada, has seen its value decline sharply. Over a decade ago the Primm Mall was appraised for $125 million but in 2021 it was sold for only $400,000.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X. Review-Journal staffer Taylor Lane contributed to this report.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A sales sign is seen on Misty Morning Drive on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suz ...
$418M settlement deal could lower cost of selling a home
By Alex Veiga Associated Press

A series of lawsuits, including two filed in federal court in Nevada, claimed homeowners were forced to pay artificially inflated real estate agent commissions.

More stories
Here are the Las Vegas shopping malls near the Strip
Here are the Las Vegas shopping malls near the Strip
Auction for prime Las Vegas Strip land (and its pink elephant) opens
Auction for prime Las Vegas Strip land (and its pink elephant) opens
Did prime Strip land near Mandalay Bay sell at auction?
Did prime Strip land near Mandalay Bay sell at auction?
Combined multistate lottery jackpots keep climbing past $1.05B
Combined multistate lottery jackpots keep climbing past $1.05B
Former Vons grocery store sells for $7M in Las Vegas
Former Vons grocery store sells for $7M in Las Vegas
Motorcycle rental business could come to Fremont Street
Motorcycle rental business could come to Fremont Street