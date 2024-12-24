If shopping at bulk retailers is your go-to, however, you might be wondering: Is Sam’s Club open on Christmas?

Appetizers like cheese platters and quick dips, side dishes like roasted carrots or mashed potatoes, and desserts like cookies or brownies can be quick options to prepare in a pinch–but you’ll still need the ingredients. Luckily, some stores are open on Christmas, so you can make a quick run for those last-minute items. If shopping at bulk retailers is your go-to, however, you might be wondering: Is Sam’s Club open on Christmas?

Is Sam’s Club Open on Christmas Day?

Unfortunately, Sam’s Club will be closed on Christmas Day. This closure allows employees to enjoy the holiday with their families, so if you’re planning to shop there, make sure to get what you need ahead of time.

Is Sam’s Club Open on Christmas Eve?

While the popular warehouse will—without a doubt—be closed on Christmas Day, Sam’s Club will be open on Christmas Eve. For those who need to stop by on Christmas Eve, though, you’ll want to get in early as the website notes that locations will only be open until 6 p.m. local time. This, however, still gives shoppers a chance to grab bulk groceries, last-minute gifts or kitchen essentials to prepare for holiday celebrations. If you’re unsure what you’ll need for unexpected guests or meal prep, stock up on a few items for quick appetizers or desserts to stay prepared.

Though Sam’s Club is closed on Christmas, it will reopen with normal hours the day after, offering opportunities to shop for post-holiday deals or essentials for the New Year. A win-win!