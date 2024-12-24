63°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Business

Is Sam’s Club open on Christmas?

Sam's Club (AMG-Parade)
Sam's Club (AMG-Parade)
More Stories
The Palms is shown during a celebration for the one year anniversary of San Manuel Band of Miss ...
$335K table game jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
The gaming industry continues to expand. (Thinkstock)
Gaming revenue up as online gaming, sports betting expands; more news
Universal Destinations & Experiences Reveals Chilling Haunted Houses – Universal Monsters, Th ...
Las Vegas in 2025: Here are 25 things to look forward to
Party City starts liquidation sales
By Choya Johnson AMG-Parade
December 24, 2024 - 2:18 pm
 

Appetizers like cheese platters and quick dips, side dishes like roasted carrots or mashed potatoes, and desserts like cookies or brownies can be quick options to prepare in a pinch–but you’ll still need the ingredients. Luckily, some stores are open on Christmas, so you can make a quick run for those last-minute items. If shopping at bulk retailers is your go-to, however, you might be wondering: Is Sam’s Club open on Christmas?

Is Sam’s Club Open on Christmas Day?

Unfortunately, Sam’s Club will be closed on Christmas Day. This closure allows employees to enjoy the holiday with their families, so if you’re planning to shop there, make sure to get what you need ahead of time.

Is Sam’s Club Open on Christmas Eve?

While the popular warehouse will—without a doubt—be closed on Christmas Day, Sam’s Club will be open on Christmas Eve. For those who need to stop by on Christmas Eve, though, you’ll want to get in early as the website notes that locations will only be open until 6 p.m. local time. This, however, still gives shoppers a chance to grab bulk groceries, last-minute gifts or kitchen essentials to prepare for holiday celebrations. If you’re unsure what you’ll need for unexpected guests or meal prep, stock up on a few items for quick appetizers or desserts to stay prepared.

Though Sam’s Club is closed on Christmas, it will reopen with normal hours the day after, offering opportunities to shop for post-holiday deals or essentials for the New Year. A win-win!

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The W Las Vegas will eventually undergo a "full renovation," according to property executives, ...
More details unveiled on Delano rebranding
By / RJ

The Strip hotel on the Mandalay Bay casino-resort site is now the W Las Vegas, a non-gaming property operated by MGM Resorts International and Marriott International Inc.

MORE STORIES