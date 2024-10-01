Jeep recalls almost 200,000 hybrid vehicles. Here’s what we know

Jeep has officially recalled almost 200,000 vehicles due to a serious safety issue.

The news was reported by Stellantis, the automotive company that makes Jeeps, on Sept. 30, with the company issuing a fire risk advisory due to a reported issue that occurred when the car was parked and turned off.

The recall affects the plug-in hybrid Jeep Wrangler 4xe from 2020 to 2024, and the Grand Cherokee 4xe SUV from the years 2022 to 2024. An estimated 154,032 vehicles in the U.S. are affected, while there are reportedly 14,038 in Canada, 673 in Mexico, and 25,502 in markets outside of North America.

According to an internal investigation that discovered 13 fires, the vehicles can ignite while parked and with the ignition turned off. Only five percent of vehicles included in the recall are estimated to have the flaw that could cause a fire.

As a result, Stellantis advised that owners not charge their vehicles, as the risk appears to be lower when the battery level is drained. The company also said to park somewhere away from other cars or buildings to minimize the chance of damage.

Stellantis said that a remedy is “imminent,” and that owners will be contacted when they can schedule service to fix the defect. People who have further questions or concerns are advised to call customer care at 1-800-853-1403 or visit mopar.com/recalls.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) also reported on the recall, sharing some other information for owners of the affected vehicles.

The report stated that Chrysler dealers will update the battery pack control module software to fix the issue and, if necessary, they will also replace the high-voltage battery. Owners will be notified by mail starting Oct. 17 on next steps. The NHTSA recall numbers are 24V-720 and 24E-080.