Las Vegas-based Meadows Bank reports jump in third-quarter profit

Meadows Bank had a boost in profit, loans and deposits in the third quarter compared with a year earlier.

Meadows Bank president and CEO Arvind Menon (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Meadows Bank had a boost in profit, loans and deposits in the third quarter compared with a year earlier.

The Las Vegas-based lender said Monday that it earned almost $3.1 million in net income in the three months ending Sept. 30, up 24.5 percent from the same period last year.

It had $651.3 million worth of loans on its books as of Sept. 30, up 16 percent year-over-year.

It also had $665.7 million in deposits as of Sept. 30, up 20 percent from a year earlier.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.