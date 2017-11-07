ad-fullscreen
Las Vegas-based Meadows Bank reports jump in third-quarter profit

By Eli Segall Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2017 - 5:58 pm
 

Meadows Bank had a boost in profit, loans and deposits in the third quarter compared with a year earlier.

The Las Vegas-based lender said Monday that it earned almost $3.1 million in net income in the three months ending Sept. 30, up 24.5 percent from the same period last year.

It had $651.3 million worth of loans on its books as of Sept. 30, up 16 percent year-over-year.

It also had $665.7 million in deposits as of Sept. 30, up 20 percent from a year earlier.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

