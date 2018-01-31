Las Vegas commercial real estate broker Matt Bear launches firm

Matt Bear, formerly of CBRE Group, announced Monday that he formed Bear Real Estate Advisors. His focus will include single-tenant investment deals, build-to-suit developments and 1031 exchanges.

Former CBRE Group broker Matt Bear launched his own firm, Bear Real Estate Advisors. (Spotlight Marketing Communications)

A Las Vegas commercial real estate broker has launched his own firm.

Matt Bear, formerly of CBRE Group, announced Monday that he formed Bear Real Estate Advisors. His focus will include single-tenant investment deals, build-to-suit developments and 1031 exchanges.

Under a 1031 exchange, the Internal Revenue Service lets real estate investors postpone paying taxes on the profits from a sale if they reinvest the proceeds into a similar property.

Bear, 46, most recently was a vice president with CBRE, which he joined in 2014.

He also worked as a retail-property broker at Avison Young, joining the firm in 2012, and co-founded retail developer Venture Development Group in 2001.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.