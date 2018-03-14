Las Vegas firm gets $2.2M contract for Nellis Boulevard

Engineering firm CA Group was awarded a $2.2 million contract to design improvements for a 10-mile stretch of Nellis Boulevard in east Las Vegas, under a deal unanimously approved Monday by the Nevada Department of Transportation’s board of directors.

(Brett LeBlanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Plans call for repaving Nellis between Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard, rebuilding the intersection of Nellis and Sahara Avenue and other upgrades, according to an NDOT report.

NDOT will seek construction bids by the end of 2019, with work expected to start by spring 2020.

CA Group is headquartered at 2785 S. Rainbow Blvd.

