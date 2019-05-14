Las Vegas Walmart shoppers among 1st to try next-day shipping

Walmart Associate Dharian H. helps Aditya Subramania, 17, load his family's online order at a pickup parking spot at the Walmart in Henderson, Thursday, April 11, 2019. Customers make online orders that employees will bring out to their car on arrival. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Las Vegas shoppers in urgent need of a toothpaste, laundry detergent or diapers may not need to step out of the house; Walmart announced late Monday it’s rolling out free next-day shipping for orders over $35.

Las Vegas and Phoenix will be the first two cities to roll out the NextDay delivery offer, with the program expanding to Southern California soon after. A blog post from Walmart president and CEO Marc Lore said the program is set to reach 75 percent of the population by the end of the year.

The offer is open to all shoppers, and doesn’t require a membership fee. About 220,000 various general merchandise items will be included in the program, with eligible items varying by location.

The delivery option “makes good business sense,” Lore said in the blog post.

Lore said because NextDay-eligible items come from a single fulfillment center, it will cost Walmart less to ship all of the items in one box and make the travel distance shorter with ground shipping.

“That’s in contrast to online orders that come in multiple boxes from multiple locations, which can be quite costly,” Lore said in the post. “We’ve also done extensive work to ensure we have the right products in the right fulfillment centers based on where customers are located and what they’re ordering.”

The announcement comes just one month after Walmart announced plans to invest $16.3 million in innovations in Nevada this year, adding robots and grocery delivery to certain locations. Lore’s blog post said it’s on track to offer grocery pickup to 3,100 stores and same-day grocery delivery to 1,600 by the end of the year.

Walmart first offered same-day pickup in 2011, and began offering two-day free shipping without membership fees two years ago.

