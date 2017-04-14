Laughlin River Lodge adding bowling alley

Bowling alley. (Thinkstock)

The Laughlin River Lodge is adding a bowling alley.

The hotel and casino beside the Colorado River, south of Golden Nugget, received a permit on April 5 for $1.8 million worth of work on the second floor for the new attraction.

A representative of the casino could not be reached for comment.

The River Lodge, formerly River Palms, sold to the company that owns the Dotty’s casino chain in 2014 for $6.75 million.

About six months before that, the company bought the Hoover Dam Lodge, formerly the Hacienda, near Lake Mead.

