Longtime Review-Journal newsman Glenn Cook named executive editor

Longtime Las Vegas Review-Journal newsman Glenn Cook was promoted Tuesday to the position of executive editor and vice president for news.

Glenn Cook has been named executive editor and vice president of news for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Longtime Las Vegas Review-Journal newsman Glenn Cook was promoted Tuesday to the position of executive editor and vice president for news.

Cook had served as managing editor for the past two years. His promotion follows Monday’s appointment of Review-Journal Editor-in-Chief J. Keith Moyer to the position of publisher.

“Glenn has done an outstanding job leading the newsroom’s day-to-day operations for the past two years. He’s well-prepared for this new role,” Moyer said.

Before being named managing editor in March 2016, Cook served as interim editor. A 21-year veteran of the newspaper, Cook won several state and regional awards for column writing and editorial writing in his more than 11 years on the Review-Journal’s editorial page.

“It’s an honor to lead such an accomplished news organization,” said Cook, 47. “We take great pride in being Southern Nevada’s watchdog. We’re working hard every day to produce impactful journalism that holds individuals and institutions accountable. Our best work is ahead of us.”

Cook is a graduate of the University of Arizona and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Before joining the Review-Journal in 1996, Cook worked at The Arizona Daily Star in Tucson, Arizona.