Lululemon opens a store in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 3, 2022 - 11:34 am
 
Retailer Lululemon opened a new location at The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson. (Courtesy of The District at Green Valley Ranch)

Athletic brand Lululemon is planting roots at The District at Green Valley Ranch, after operating a temporary pop-up shop at the Henderson shopping center.

The retailer announced Wednesday that it will celebrate the opening of its permanent location on Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., offering surprise activations for visitors.

Lululemon opened its temporary store in 2018, near Janie and Jack. It was so successful that the company decided to open a permanent location near The Shade Store.

“We are so excited to officially have them join us as a permanent tenant,”Julissa Breslin, marketing manager at The District, said in a news release.

Lululemon operates six locations in Southern Nevada including its new Green Valley Ranch store as well as one location in Reno.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

