Lululemon opens a store in Henderson
Popular retailer Lululmeon announced it would be having a grand opening Friday for its newest location at The District at Green Valley Ranch.
Athletic brand Lululemon is planting roots at The District at Green Valley Ranch, after operating a temporary pop-up shop at the Henderson shopping center.
The retailer announced Wednesday that it will celebrate the opening of its permanent location on Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., offering surprise activations for visitors.
Lululemon opened its temporary store in 2018, near Janie and Jack. It was so successful that the company decided to open a permanent location near The Shade Store.
“We are so excited to officially have them join us as a permanent tenant,”Julissa Breslin, marketing manager at The District, said in a news release.
Lululemon operates six locations in Southern Nevada including its new Green Valley Ranch store as well as one location in Reno.
Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.