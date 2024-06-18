LVAC sues health district over lifeguard rule 4 months after woman drowns

The Las Vegas Athletic Clubs have filed a lawsuit in order to sidestep a requirement for them to require in-person lifeguards at all of its pools.

The Las Vegas Athletic Club at 2655 S. Maryland Parkway is seen Monday, May 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Four months after a woman drowned at one of its pools, Las Vegas Athletic Clubs is taking legal action against the Southern Nevada Health District over changes to its lifeguard policy.

LVAC on Monday filed a lawsuit in Clark County Court over the Southern Nevada Health’s District decision to no longer allow an exception of a rule which required lifeguards to monitor gym pools.

In its lawsuit, LVAC is asking a judge to allow it to continue to operate its pools and for compensatory damages to be paid for due to SNHD’s actions.

SNHD on June 13 issued a denial of an appeal from LVAC, which sought to be exempted from having lifeguards monitor its pools and allow for remote monitoring. The health district cited the death of a woman in one of the health club’s pools in the report. LVAC was first exempted from having lifeguards monitor its pools in 2020.

LVAC and SNHD couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on the lawsuit.

Drowning incident lasted for 20 minutes

Leticia Triplett, 58, drowned Feb. 4 in a pool at LVAC’s North Decatur location, according to SNHD and the Clark County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office ruled the death as a drowning and an accident.

SNHD said in its report that the drowning incident lasted for 20 minutes and Triplett was unresponsive for 10 minutes.

LVAC contends in its lawsuit that Triplett was surrounded by 15 other members who didn’t notice there was an emergency.

SNHD said in its report that it was other LVAC members who noticed Triplett’s situation and pulled her out of the pool. LVAC staff didn’t respond until after Triplett was pulled from the pool, the report said. The report also stated that LVAC didn’t report the death to the SNHD and employees provided misleading information to a health district inspector. The SNHD also said another near drowning incident took place at LVAC’s North Rainbow location on Feb. 15, which also wasn’t reported to the district.

In its lawsuit, LVAC said Triplett’s death was due to a fatal heart attack Triplett suffered while in the pool, but it’s unclear where the company received that information.

Before these incidents, LVAC said in its lawsuit that it hasn’t ever had a drowning at one of its pools in more than 30 years of operation. The LVAC said it upgraded its pool surveillance system after the drowning happened.

The SNHD shut down the pool at the North Decatur LVAC for two months after the incident.

“LVAC’s patrons were extremely upset with this closure, complaining to LVAC that they required access to the pools for fitness and rehabilitation purposes, for which they paid as part of their monthly private membership fees,” LVAC’s lawsuit stated.

LVAC said it would cost $4 million per year to hire enough lifeguards for its pools or $50 - $70 million to redesign its locations to no longer have pools. LVAC said paying labor costs for lifeguards is “prohibitive and would ultimately shut down LVAC’s business.”

Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Ricardo Torres-Cortez contributed to this report.

