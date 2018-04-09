LVCVA considers fast-track contracts for expansion project

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s board of directors on Tuesday will consider allowing top LVCVA executives to sign off on contracts of up to $1 million on “soft cost” contracts for the Las Vegas Convention Center expansion project.

Site of the Las Vegas Convention Center expansion in Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A pair of committees recommended approval of the process in a meeting Monday.

CEO Rossi Ralenkotter currently has authority to sign off on contracts of up to $100,000, but must get board permission for any amount larger than that.

Under a plan reviewed Monday in a joint meeting of the Las Vegas Convention Center District Committee and the Oversight Panel for Convention Facilities in Clark County, Ralenkotter and President and Chief Operating Officer Steve Hill would be able to approve contracts of up to $1 million on contracts associated with the $860 million expansion targeted for completion by January 2021.

Project leaders are concerned that the inability of top executives to sign off on larger contract amounts could result in project delays since it takes several days to schedule special meetings of the board.

The board envisions Ralenkotter and Hill making decisions on paying for “soft costs” — payments for architectural, engineering and management fees, insurance and geotechnical reports.

The expansion project has a $142.8 million soft-cost budget, $82.6 million of which has already been committed to the project. The last $60.2 million would involve a geotechnical report and architectural, engineering and management fees.

The expansion project, which will involve building a new 600,000-square-foot exhibition hall northwest of the existing Convention Center campus, is part of a $1.4 billion expansion and renovation project to keep Las Vegas competitive in the convention and meetings industry.

The new hall is on a tight construction timeline that executives have promised to have completed in time for the 2021 CES show. Completion of that hall would enable a phased renovation of four other halls over two years that would enable Las Vegas to continue to host major trade shows without interruption.

