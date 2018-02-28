Business

Major helicopter exhibition underway in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 27, 2018 - 4:25 pm
 

​The Helicopter Association International’s Heli-Expo opened Tuesday and runs through Thursday at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas. It’s billed as the largest helicopter exhibition in the world with more than 60 helicopters on the show floor.​ Some 20,000 people from 90 countries are expected to attend.

