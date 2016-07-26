Business

Massage franchise opening Rhodes Ranch location

By ALEXANDER S. COREY LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL
July 26, 2016 - 1:28 pm
 

A Colorado-based massage franchise is set to open a location in Rhodes Ranch this month.

The Elements Massage location off West Arby Avenue and South Durango Drive will add 15 jobs to the community when it opens Saturday.

Elements Therapeutic Massage, LLC has expanded to more than 225 locations in 36 states since it began franchising in 2006. The location opening this week will be the franchise’s third in Las Vegas.

Contact Alexander S. Corey at acorey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0270. Find @acoreynews on Twitter.

