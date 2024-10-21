MGM Resorts, Marriott to open W Las Vegas on Strip

MGM Resorts International and Marriott International on Monday announced plans to bring the W Hotels brand to the Las Vegas Strip.

A rendering of W Las Vegas is seen in this image. (Courtesy MGM Resorts and Marriott International)

MGM Resorts International and Marriott International on Monday announced plans to bring the W Hotels brand to the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, the two companies plan to convert a property on the Strip into W Las Vegas.

Located on the Mandalay Bay campus, the release states that the conversion is expected to take place later this year. Additional plans for the property will be announced in the future, the companies said.

“We’re thrilled to continue working with MGM to bring W Las Vegas to the legendary Las Vegas Strip,” said Leeny Oberg, Marriott International Chief Financial Officer and EVP, Development. “This agreement is a pivotal moment in our collaboration, which continues to expand hospitality and entertainment offerings for guests. As a luxury brand rooted in bold design and nightlife, W Hotels is well-positioned to elevate experiences for travelers in this destination.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.