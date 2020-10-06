More layoffs coming to California Hotel, Main Street Station

Boyd Gaming Corp. anticipates more layoffs at its California Hotel and Main Street Station, according to state documents.

The California hotel-casino in Las Vegas, operated by Boyd Gaming Corp., on Saturday March 14, 2020 (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Boyd Gaming Corp. anticipates more layoffs at its California Hotel and Main Street Station, according to documents filed with the state.

Other companies also shared documents with the state warning of impending layoffs, including a convention-related business and a restaurant inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas that is set to close this month because of COVID-19 restrictions.

In total, updated filings on the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s website on Tuesday referred to 463 permanent layoffs across four companies that either were pending or had already happened.

Boyd Gaming Corp.

Letters from Boyd dated Sept. 13 show the company issued a second round of notices through the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, which is meant to ensure employees are notified before significant layoffs so they have time to find work elsewhere.

The company also issued WARN Act letters in May, shortly before it laid off at least 2,500 Nevada employees.

According to the most recent letters, Boyd anticipates permanently letting go of 168 employees at the California and 116 at Main Street Station. The layoffs are expected to take place Nov. 13 and affect a range of positions, from dealers and food servers to guest room attendants and custodians. Affected workers do not have bumping rights, or the ability to avoid layoffs by displacing another employee.

The California reopened on June 4, while Main Street Station remains closed, along with the company’s Eastside Cannery and Eldorado Casino.

In the Sept. 13 letters, the company said it continues to be “significantly affected” by COVID-19 and regulatory restrictions on its operations.

“When the COVID-19 pandemic began earlier this year, we hoped that the disease would be under control and that the regulatory restrictions on our operations and the sudden decrease in visitors would be short-lived,” the letter reads. “As we are all aware, the pandemic continues with no predictable date for its end.”

A Boyd spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment.

Boyd shares closed down 4.1 percent Tuesday at $30.91 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Estiatorio Milos

Estiatorio Milos, a Greek restaurant inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, said it plans to close permanently close Oct. 25, resulting in layoffs for 52 staff members.

The layoffs are set to begin the week leading up to the restaurant’s closure and include managers, cooks, hosts, bartenders and more, according to a letter dated Sept. 25.

The restaurant had been temporarily closed to comply with the state’s mandated casino closures. While the restaurant had reopened with limited hours, the company said “operations issues” were forcing it to shut its doors.

According to The Cosmopolitan’s website, the restaurant had been touted as one of the finest Greek restaurants in North America. Led by restaurateur Costas Spiliadis, Estiatorio Milos offered Mediterranean cuisine and seafood.

A spokesman for the company did not immediately return a request for comment.

Production Resource Group

Production Resource Group LLC, which provides lighting fixtures and other equipment for corporate events, films and more, said that 69 employees’ furlough status “may become permanent,” according to a letter dated Sept. 18.

The company had initially placed employees on furlough March 22. While it had hoped to get employees back to work sooner, the cancellation and postponement of several large events — including company corporate events, a major car manufacturing event, several cable and network TV series, major music tours, Broadway-type tours and more — have left the company unable to rehire many of its employees in the short term.

Employees who were unable to return to work by Sept. 21 would be deemed permanently laid off to comply with federal law, which says furloughs that stretch longer than six months must be considered an official employment loss. There are no bumping rights.

The company said it would try to rehire its employees when business returns.

“This pandemic has been a rollercoaster of everchanging restrictions on public gatherings and travel and tourism disruptions,” the letter reads.

A spokeswoman for the company did not immediately return a request for comment.

ABM Industries Inc.

In a Sept. 22 letter, facility management provider ABM Industries Inc. said it expected to permanently lay off 58 Las Vegas employees Oct. 4.

The company’s contract to provide parking services at a Hertz location had been canceled, resulting in the permanent layoffs and closure at the facility.

Because the contract cancellation was “without reasonable notice and outside of ABM’s control,” the company said it was unable to give 60 days of advance notice regarding the layoffs to employees.

A spokesman for the company did not immediately return a request for comment.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.