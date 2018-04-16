My Place Hotels opens extended-stay North Las Vegas hotel

An extended-stay hotel opened in North Las Vegas, marking the brand’s entry to Nevada.

My Place Hotels of America have opened a four-story, 63-room property at 1440 E. Craig Road.

Rooms feature a two-burner cooktop, microwave and full refrigerator.

My Place Hotels of America, a South Dakota-based franchising company, announced Friday that a four-story, 63-room My Place hotel opened at 1440 E. Craig Road.

The hotel’s developer and owner, Randal Bender, said in the statement that he “recognized a need for a room type” that would give people staying up to six months or more for work “an affordable option that allows them the freedom to live their daily lives as if they were at home.”

My Place rooms feature a two-burner cooktop, microwave and full refrigerator, as well as nightly, weekly, and monthly rate options.

The franchising company says it has 39 hotels open, a “near-term pipeline” of 32 others and “midterm commitments for upwards of 40 more hotels to follow.”

