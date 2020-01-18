Nellis Air Force Base to get 5G from AT&T

The 5G infrastructure ATT plans to install in Nellis would support both wireless data and voice services at the base, which sits northeast of Las Vegas.

Nellis Air Force Base is set to get 5G service from AT&T.

Through the agreement announced Tuesday , AT&T will also provide Nellis the national public safety communications platform FirstNet to eligible first responder and public safety personnel. AT&T did not disclose the financial terms of the agreement or when the service is expected to begin.

The 5G infrastructure AT&T plans to install in Nellis would support both wireless data and voice services at the base, which sits northeast of Las Vegas. Its wireless high-speed external and in-building connectivity would span across the base’s flight line, facilities, dormitories and medical center.

The services would be available for the more than 40,000 Air Force personnel, their families and retirees.

The AT&T statement said the updated network coverage would support new technology and innovations that could help the base “modernize its approach to its mission.”

The base could use the 5G service to support flight line operations by transferring mission data at higher speeds; improve security by enhancing video surveillance and analytics; allow remote training through the use of virtual reality or augmented reality; and more, according to the company.

The service is based on a set of network security standards that should ultimately offer improved encryption protections for wireless communications, according at AT&T. Security features are set to eventually integrate enhanced capabilities that detect and respond to cybersecurity threats.

