Nevada children’s hospital expected to create $840M economic impact

The construction of Nevada’s first stand-alone children’s hospital will not only impact their patients, but also the state economy.

The planned site for Intermountain Healthcare's stand alone children's hospital. The hospital will be located at UNLV's Harry Reid Research and Technology Park. (Courtesy Intermountain Healtcare)

The site unveiling for Intermountain Healthcare's stand alone children's hospital on Tuesday, Oct 22, 2024. The children's hospital will be the first in Nevada. (Courtesy Intermountain Healtcare)

Intermountain Healthcare, the health system behind the new hospital, has released economic projections for the new hospital to be constructed at UNLV’s Harry Reid Research and Technology Park in the southwest valley.

Each year, the hospital is expected to create $841 million in annual economic output, according to an independent research study conducted by Applied Analysis. A $724 million boost to Nevada’s economy is expected for the five years the hospital is being built. Once open, the hospital is expected to create 1,334 jobs throughout health care and related fields, with over 200 beds in the hospital.

One of the key findings from the study is the ability for families to stay in Nevada for pediatric care. Over 29,000 children and youth in Nevada under age 21 received care out of state, totalling over $123 million to out-of-state providers.

According to Lawrence Barnard, Intermountain Health AVP of Pediatrics in Nevada, the number does not include the “immense toll families had to pay financially” for out-of-state care.

The hospital’s anticipated opening date is 2030, with groundbreaking expected within the next year. Shepley Bulfinch and Gensler are designing the hospital.

Intermountain Health operates two children’s hospitals in Utah — Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital Salt Lake and Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital Lehi.

Currently, the hospital’s design, clinical activities and workforce planning, which includes recruitment, are underway. In rough numbers, the hospital will be 710,000 square feet, 150 to 250 beds and with room for growth, said Mitchell Cloward, president of Intermountain Health’s Desert Region to the Review-Journal in October.

